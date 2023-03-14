Who Was Graham Newbould? Royal Chef Who Cooked for Queen Elizabeth Passed Away at 66

Recently the news has come on the internet that Graham Newbould has passed away. He was a royal chef in the 1980s who worked the Queen “Penny ” sandwiches and boiled rabbit for the corgis. Who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 66. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now many people are very searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Graham Newbould and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in the article.



Graham was born on 1st August 1956 in Wakefield, Yorkshire. He was a beloved elder son of Bryan and Marion Newbould. He completed his education in high school and studied at a catering college before obtaining Michel Bourdin’s instruction at the Connaught in London, where he finally reached the position of chef Poissionnier before moving on the work for the Royal Family. He moved to Barbados to work as a cook at The Treasure Beach Hotel after earning his star at Inverlochy Castle. He was a pure-hearted person and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Graham Newbould?

The Queen’s chef Graham Newbould is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 66 earlier this month. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Newbould was married twice. His first union, with joy, was annulled. His second wife Heather, their son, and two children from his first marriage are the only surviving family members. As far as we know, he left the royal household after more than six years of service and took a job as chef at the Inverlochy Castle Hotel in Scotland. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.