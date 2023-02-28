Who Was Grant Turner? All White Great Grant Turner Dies After Long Illness, Wiki-Bio

It is very hard to announce that a Former All White Grant Turner has passed away recently. He was a white legend and world cup champion who is no more among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 64. Recently the news has come on the internet and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imagined that their favorite person will leave the world suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Grant Turner and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Grant Turner was a New Zealand associate football player who defined New Zealand 42 times in A-Internationals from 1980 to 1988, scoring 15 goals. From 1980 and 1988 he played 71 times for the All-Whites. He was one of the key figures in the fabled team that got the 1982 Fifa World Cup. His New Zealand clubs included Stop Out, Miramar Rangers, Wellington United and Gisborne City.

Who Was Grant Turner?

Former All-White Grant Turner passed away at the age of 64 on 28 February 2023, Tuesday. His demise news has been confirmed by the New Zealand Professional Footballers Association. He died after a long fight with cancer.

Grant Turner was born on 7 October 1958 in Tauranga New Zealand. New Zealand Football later posted a Condolence Message that All Whites great Grant Turner has died today after a long illness.