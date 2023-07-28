Who Was Gudem Vishnuvardhan Reddy? Patancheru MLA’s Son Passed Away at 34

The passing news of Patancheru MLA’s son is at the top of the social media headlines. The breaking news is coming that Patancheru’s on is no more. His son’s name was Gudem Vishnuvardhan Reddy. Reading and hearing the passing news can make anyone sad. But it has become a daily part of the news as many people die for many reasons. Now, the question that has been raised regarding this viral news that what was his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? Keep following this page to know more viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Gudem Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the son of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, passed away on Thursday while receiving treatment for an illness at a hospital in Hyderabad. The news has sent shockwaves through the community, as Reddy was known for his active involvement in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party since his student days. At just 34 years old, Reddy’s untimely demise has left his family, friends, and political associates mourning his loss. It is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly it can be taken away.

Who Was Gudem Vishnuvardhan Reddy?

Further, His sudden illness is believed to have begun on July 23 when he fell ill and was immediately admitted to the hospital. After diagnosis, it was revealed that he was suffering from jaundice, an illness that affects the liver and causes yellowing of the skin and eyes. Despite receiving medical attention, Reddy’s condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his tragic passing at 2.30 am on Thursday. The news of his death has left the BRS party members and the local community in shock and grief. Many have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of Reddy’s dedication and commitment to his political work.

Hailing from a political family, Reddy had been actively involved in the BRS party from a young age. He was known for his enthusiasm and passion for politics and his efforts to bring about positive change in his constituency. His kindness, approachability, and willingness to help others were qualities that endeared him to many. As the community mourns the loss of Gudem Vishnuvardhan Reddy, they will undoubtedly come together to support his family during this difficult time. It is through unity and shared compassion that healing can begin, and a lasting memorial to his memory can be created. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.