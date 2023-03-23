Who Was Gunter Nezhoda? Storage Wars Star Gunter Nezhoda Passed away at 67

Gunter Nezhoda, the actor who is famous for appearing on A&E’s hit show “Storage Wars” has sadly passed away at the age of 67. It is saddening to learn that the beloved actor has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. According to the sources released in recent days, the actor died due to cancer. Yes, he has been battling with cancer for a long time but unfortunately, he lost his battle and died. Nezhoda’s son, Rene Nezhoda said told that his father took his last breath on Tuesday night, March 21, 2023, in his sleep in Salt Lake City.

He had some complications from lung cancer, told Rene. He also told that his father was diagnosed in September, and the chemotherapy caused a hole in his lungs. He also confirmed that he was taken to Utah for emergency surgery but doctors determined there was nothing else they could do regarding his health. The youngest son of the family, Ricky was by his side when Nezhoda took his last breath. Since the news of his death was confirmed on the Internet, his friends and loved ones are praying for him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.

Who Was Gunter Nezhoda?

A Facebook user, Chanda Wieland wrote,” Gunter Nezhoda RIP. It was an honor to meet you as you judged me…literally… you were the judge in a karaoke contest I participated in several years ago. ( OK I actually met you a few times before that in passing) From Paranormal to Para not so normal, you were an interesting, musically talented individual. My thoughts are with your family”.

During his entire career, Gunter appeared in a total of seven episodes of the A&E series from 2015 to 2019 and also filmed an episode with his son Rene for the upcoming season 14. Outside the reality of his TV work, he can earn credit for his acting roles in a small selection of movies. Being an actor, he was also a talented musician and base player with a number of musicians such as Kevin Dubrow, George Lynch, Michael Schenker, Pat Travers, and Leslie West. Unfortunately, the talented star has gone from this world. His family didn’t release the details regarding to his funeral and obituary. Stay tuned with us to know more details.