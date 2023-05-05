Who Was Gyamar Padang? Whistle-blower in APPSC Paper Leak Scam Passed Away

Here we are going to share a piece of news that the whistleblower of the APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more. As per the information, he was last breath at the Asian Institution gastroenterology hospital in Hyderabad. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him People are curious to know how he Die. Scroll down and check out the information about Fiasco and his death. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Keep reading this article till the end to know all the information about this case.

Who Was Gyamar Padang?

Gyamar Padang, who is popular as the Whistleblower of the APPSC Fiasco passes away today, confirmed by Family members, a media report said. As per the information, he was last breath at the Asian Institution gastroenterology hospital in Hyderabad. Padang was severely ill and his health condition was deteriorating day by day. Padang was survived by his wife. Meanwhile, the whole state is saddened by his demise. Thousands of aspirants, Parents from Every corner of Arunachal Pradesh will never forget what he did for them.

After the spread of the news of Padang’s death, thousands of people are paying tribute to him on social media. It must be mentioned here that “ APPSC irregularities came to light after Gyamar Padang, who appeared in the examination, filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, last year claiming that he suspected that the question paper was leaked. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.