Who Was Haegen Williams? Victim Passes Away In Lowa Park TX Car Accident

The news of this accident is making headlines over the internet and continuously running in the trends of social media pages. It is shared that it was a fatal single-car collision accident in which three teenager was involved.

This incident took place in Archer County, just two miles from Holliday, in the early morning of Monday 9 October 2023 in which three teenagers were involved. In this accident, one was injured badly and three lost their lives while the investigation was ongoing. If we talk about the deceased then they are identified as 15-year-old Sydney Trammell of Henrietta, 16-year-old Hagen Williams, and 16-year-old Colby Copby Cargle of Iowa Park. It is shared that this accident was terrible and rapidly running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms.

After this accident, the local reported this accident, and the Texas Department of Public Safety reached the incident scene. It is shared that the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was engaged in the collision while driving northeast on Business U.S. 277. The Chevrolet Camaro reportedly failed to navigate a bend while traveling at a high speed. In this accident, Haegen, Sydnee, and Colby succumbed to thier lives to the injuries that they sustained in this accident. The trio died from injuries sustained in the fatal automobile crash. It is a painful and difficult time period for the families and the community of the deceased victims. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this accident.

The trio deceased Haegen Williams, Sydnee Trammell, and Colby Copby Carga were pronounced dead at the incident place. On the other hand, a 17-year-old, Lowa Park driver was sent to United Regional in Wichita Falls. It is also reported that no one was using a seatbelt. The investigation is underway and presently, the exact circumstances surrounding this accident this still unclear. Many are supporting the deceased families at this painful moment and feel free to condolence messages and prayers for them. It is a difficult time for them.