Who Was Haeleigh Stamper? Hancock High School Student Shot To Death in Mississippi Shooting

Haeleigh Stamper was one of the two people who lost their lives in the recent shooting. Two people, including Hayley Stamper, were killed and many more were injured and left with lifelong scars in a deadly shooting incident. The community is in shock and grief at the news of a house party shooting in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The incident has sparked outrage and concern over the safety of youth participating in such events. With the tragic loss of two young lives, Haley Stamper and D’Arais “DD” Smith have left their families and friends devastated.

Who Was Haeleigh Stamper?

Cameron Everest Brand, the alleged shooter, is now in police custody, and the investigation continues. The motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined, and the community anxiously awaits more information to come to light.

Not much is known about her, but people have said she was a very kind soul. The GoFundMe page set up by Lily to help with the expenses of services for Haley Stamper's family has received an outpouring of support. Haeleigh Stamper passed away in the recent shooting. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.