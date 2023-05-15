Who Was Haesoo? Singer HAESOO Passed Away At Age 29, Obituary

Here we are going to share some news with you. In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. HAESOO is revealed to be the unnamed singer who was found dead in her apartment on May 12 along with a suicide note. Read further to know more. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Let’s find out the entire matter.

A South Korean media outlet reported on May 15 that it received a call from the organizers that it was difficult to attend because HAESOO, which was scheduled to perform on stage at the Gwangjumyeon People’s Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do, was scheduled to perform on May 20, died suddenly. Earlier, on May 13, a 30-year-old singer was found dead at her residence on May 12, according to the police. Police found a suicide note at the scene and believe it was an extreme choice made by the singer.

Who Was Haesoo?

Person A, who majored in Korean traditional music, is said to have started as a trot singer and continued his activities, and has appeared on several entertainment programs, including a terrestrial music competition program. Known for. Although A’s real name was not disclosed, HAESOO was said to be based on her prominence in Korean traditional music, a trot female singer in her 30s. Meanwhile, HAESOO’s Instagram comment window was closed on May 14, further fueling the death is false. Born in 1993, HAESOO debuted in 2019 with the single album ‘My Life, Me’ and has become a face and showcased her singing skills by appearing in ‘Gayo Stage’, ‘Hangout With You’ and ‘The Trot Show’.

In addition, earlier this year, she attracted attention by proving her skills on KBS 2TV's 'Immortal Song', a terrestrial music competition program. After she remained active, but suddenly she ended her life. Notably, HAESOO had been actively communicating with fans by posting posts on his social media handle accounts until the day before his death, creating more regret among his fans who wanted to see a sign. Currently, HAESOO's Instagram comments are currently turned off.