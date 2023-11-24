Who Was Hammy and Olivia? Olivia Of Viral Corgi Dog Duo Passed Away, Obituary

Once again another disappointing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Hammy and Olivia Funniest Talking Dogs have passed away. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Hammy and Olivia’s death is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of Hammy and Olivia’s death, people want to know when and for what reason Hammy and Olivia died. Because of this, we have collected for you every information related to the death of Hammy and Olivia. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this story.

Hammy and Olivia, who attracted people’s attention by showing their work on TikTok, are no longer with us. As you all know that Hammy and Olivia used to entertain people with their videos on TikTok. Hammy and Olivia had a lot of followers on TikTok. Hammy and Olivia’s owner Chris Equale loved both of them very much and used to post videos of their fun and excitement on social media platforms. But we are very sad to say that Chris Equale’s pets Hammy and Olivia are no longer with us.

Who Was Hammy and Olivia?

After hearing the news of Hammy and Olivia’s death, people showed interest in knowing when and why Hammy and Olivia died. According to the information, it has been revealed that Hammy and Olivia said goodbye to this world on November 8, 2023 at the age of eight. After which the cause of his death was said to be kidney issues. After the death of Hammy and Olivia, Chris Equale has become completely alone. Chris Equale raised both his pets with great affection and love.

After the death of Hammy and Olivia, all their loved ones are also looking very sad. Everyone is saying that after the departure of Hammy and Olivia, people will no longer be able to enjoy their more entertaining videos. Hammy and Olivia’s death was shared with great sadness by Chris Equale on his social media, after which people were seen expressing their grief on his post. Hammy and Olivia’s official Instagram account had 1.5 million followers, which shows how much people loved seeing the Hammy and Olivia pets.