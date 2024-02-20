Who Was Hannah Muniz? High School Student Dies in Car Crash, CCTV Footage

A high school student lost her precious life after being met with a fatal car crash. Currently, a 17-year-old girl man is circulating over the internet and highlighting on the social media headlines. As per the details, a 17-year-old girl whose name is identified as Hannah Muniz passed away in a deadly car crash. She was a high school student. Recently, the netezins hit the search engine regarding Hannah Muniz. In this report, we are going to give you information regarding Hanna Muniz and the cause of the crash. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a high school who was 17 years old lost her life in a fatal crash. The car crash happened on Friday in Tate County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call and arrived on Highway 4 just before 6 PM. It was a two-vehicle crash in which a 17-year-old high school and a 34-year-old man were involved. The 34-year-old man is identified as Mark Busby who was driving a 2023 Ford F-350 while the 17-year-old high school student was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla. Her vehicle was hit by a 2023 Ford F-350. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Who Was Hannah Muniz?

The 34-year-old driver is a Senatobia, Mississippi native who was also involved in this crash. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old high school girl passed away. She received a serious which caused her death. There was a 14-year-old passenger in the Toyota who was only injured and rushed to the nearby hospital. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is actively working on this case and locating the exact car crash cause. The Inde[ended High School expressed grief for the late high school student Muniz. As per the details, Muniz was a student at Independence High School. Scroll down the page to learn more.

On Sunday, the Independence High School shared a social media post by paying the tribute. The whole community and the Independence High School are mourning the loss of a beloved student. Hannah Muniz was a bright and intelligent student. She was known for her charming smile and kind nature. She will always remembered by her loved ones. Her sudden passing left her loved ones shocked. The Independence High School requested the students to wear pink in remembrance of this beautiful soul. The circumstances surrounding the funeral arrangements are unclear. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.