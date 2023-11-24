Harald Hasselbach died Thursday after a battle with cancer, the Denver Broncos announced. The 56-year-old defensive lineman was part of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning teams in 1998 and 1999. The Broncos released a statement Thursday morning confirming Hasselbach’s passing, citing family sources. Hasselbach was originally from the Netherlands but grew up in Vancouver. He played four seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the Stampeders, where he was twice-All-Star and helped them win a Grey Cup in 1992.

Harald Hasselbach later went on to be inducted into BC Football’s Hall of Fame. The defensive end also played at Washington State before joining the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 1994, where he spent seven seasons until 2000. He never missed a single regular-season game, recording 154 tackles, 17½ sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in his career. Hasselbach started in 29 regular-season and 3 playoff games, including Denver’s Super Bowl victory over Atlanta in 1998. He also won a Super Bowl XXXIII ring and a Super Bowl XXXII ring. He is on the list of 10 players who have won both Grey Cup and Super Bowl rings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adenocarcinoma starts from the skin or the tissue that lines the glands. They make up 95% of all cancers of the large intestine. Mucinous adenocarcinoma makes up 10-15% of all cancer cases in the large intestine.

Harald Hasselbach passed away at his home in Denver after a six-month battle with cancer, his family said Thursday. The family told ESPN that Hasselbach was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called metastatic mucinous adipose cell carcinoma. “We would like to inform you that he passed away peacefully in the privacy of his home, without pain,” the Hasselbach family said. “He has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support over the past week, including from past teammates, coaches, and family members who have flown in from all over the world.” The family said Hasselbach had the cancer less than six months ago and fought it with incredible strength.