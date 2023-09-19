Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Khalistani Terrorist At Centre Of India Vs Canada

You all must have seen that the name of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is in the headlines on the internet these days and due to this, many questions may be coming into your mind as to what news has come out about Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Answering such a question, let us tell you that while informing the Parliament, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the terrorists accused of involving Indian agents were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Yes, you heard it right. But people want to know one thing closely and keeping this in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. Stay with us till the end of the article.

If we go deeper into this news, it is being said that he was accused of involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada had said this in the last of June, but later when the proceedings in this case started, an Indian diplomat in Ottawa was expelled. As you all know on June 18, 2023, terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada. This incident was committed outside a Gurudwara in the Surrey area and this is also evidence that he died on the spot.

Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Let us tell you about Hardeep Singh Nijjar he was a resident of the village Bhar Singh Pura of Jalandhar. He decided to move from Punjab to Canada in 1997 and there he worked as a plumber. Talking about his family, it is said that he was a married man and had 2 sons. After shifting to Canada, he was associated with Khalistan militancy for a long time. Later he joined a banned terrorist group Khalistan Tiger Force and was made the mastermind of that force. He was even a part of the banned separatist organization Sikh for Justice. As time passed, everyone started knowing him as a terrorist and then in 2020, India also declared him a designated terrorist.

Although many cases were registered against him, he also included the 2007 blast in Ludhiana, Punjab, India. In this explosion, 6 people lost their lives and 40 people were badly injured. After that, his name also came up in the murder of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat President Rulda Singh in 2009. When their fury increased, the National Investigation Agency announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on Nijjar. Now Canada, Britain, and the US have launched investigations into the recent attacks on Indian diplomatic missions. Stay in touch with us for more latest developments.