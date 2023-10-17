Who Was Heba Zagout? Gaza Artist Killed With Her Children in Israeli Airstrike

In this article, we are going to talk about the death of Heba Zagout who died together with her children. Yes, you heard right she is no more and she died during the attack of Israel on Gaza. She was a Palestinian visual artist and now her death news is making headlines on the internet and news channels. She was mostly known for her vibrant paintings of Palestinian landscapes and people. Now, her death news is gathering huge attention, and many questions are arising in people’s minds. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her demise, and more about herself in this article.

According to exclusive reports and sources, she died with her two young children in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 13, 2023. She passed away on Friday 13 October 2023 and she was 39 years old at the time of her demise. She was killed along with her two children and now her death news is making headlines on the news channels. She wrote in her last letter “O Allah, we entrust You with hearts broken by separation.” She is in RIP and many are expressing their sadness for her loss. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Was Heba Zagout?

Her death news was officially announced by the Palestinian publication Arabas48. She was born in 1984 and finished her graduation from the Gaza Training College in 2003 and she had a diploma in graphic design. She worked at a public school. She was a Palestinian artist. Her sister confirmed her death on Facebook. She was educated in fine art at Gaza’s Al-Aqsa University and was trained in graphic design in 2007. She began her career as a public school teacher and imparted her expertise and love of art to kids. Her death was unexpected and she lost her life in this incident.

Heba also worked at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. In this surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, around 1400 people have been killed and at least 2,865 injured. She was also an active user of social media and had a large number of fans around the world.