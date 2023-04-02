Who Was Howell Wayans? Father of Wayans Brothers Howell Wayans Dies at 86

Recently the news has come on the internet that Howell Wayans has passed away recently. He was Marlon Wayans’s father who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 86 on Friday. Marlon Wayans has posted a tribute to his father. Since Howell’s demise news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. The whole social media mourning his death. Now many people must be very curious to know Howell Wayans and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Howell Wayans was born on 26 August 1936 in the United States and he was a beloved son of Lillian Victoria Howell and Paul Otto. He was the former manager of the grocery, but lots of people knew him as the father of the Wayans family, a famous family in American show business. He was a father of ten children. Instilling discipline into them while raising them in New York City. He made care to provide for his family despite having one. His kids and grandchildren are the most famous actors, screenwriters, comedians, producers, directors, and singers in Hollywood. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Howell Wayans?

The Patriarch Of The Wayans Family, Howell Wayans is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Friday, 31 March 2023 when he was 86 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his son Marlon Wayans on social media platforms. Now many people must be very curious to know about Howell’s death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

Howell Wayans was a very amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He was known for his kindness and he will be always remembered by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the intent lots of people are very saddened and they have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update of soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.