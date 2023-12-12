CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who Was Ian Gibson? Renowned 2000 AD Artist and Co-Creator of Robo-Hunter, Passes Away at 77

3 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

With heavy hearts, we are announcing the passing of Ian Gibson. Yes, a very well-known and talented comic book artist Ian Gibson indeed is no more. The world is mourning the loss of a talented comic artist who was known for his brilliant work. The comic artist Ian Gibson passed away at the age of 77. The sudden passing of Ian Gibson left the whole world shocked. According to the sources, the renowned 2000 AD artist and Co-Creator of Robo-Hunter Ian Gibson passed away at 77. Now, the fans of Ian Gibson are wondering about his cause of death. The cause of death of Ian Gibson is becoming the main topic on the web for the discussion. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Who Was Ian Gibson

Ian Gibson is a well-known British comic book artist. The British personality Ian Gibson was born on February 20, 1946. He was mostly known for his 1980s black-and-white work for 2000 AD. Further, Ian Gibson was the main part of Robo-Hunter and The Ballad of Halo Jones. Known for his vibrant personality. The people know him as a legendary figure in the world of comics. The moment his passing news was uploaded it went viral. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Ian Gibson?

The legendary artist Ian Gibson passed away on December 11, 2023. He spends his entire life with the colors and vibrant pages. He was recognized for his excellent work. His exceptional style and storytelling skills made him a cherished personality in the comic industry. His notable contributions to the British comic 2000 AD earned him a revered position in the history of comics. Gibson had an illustrious career in comics that lasted for several decades. The world will always miss the artist and his contribution will never be forgotten. If you are seeking information on the cause of death Gibson, we regret to inform you that it is currently unknown.

As we earlier mentioned the cause of death of Gibson has not been disclosed yet. The circumstances surrounding his cause of death are unknown. Gibson’s one of the most famous and recognized works is Robo-Hunter. Further, the heartbreaking news is announced by Rebellion through a social media post. The tributes are poured after the passing of Gibson and his loved ones express deep sadness. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in piece. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

