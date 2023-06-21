Who Was Imtiaz Ahmad? Former JNU Professor Imtiaz Ahmad Passed Away, Obituary

It is very painful to announce that Professor Imtiaz Ahmad has passed away. He was a former JUN professor who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Monday at the age of 83. His passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. His passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Imtiaz Ahmad and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Imtiaz Ahmad was a very famous author and ex-professor of Political Sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. He was better known for his works on caste in Islam. He also served with a keen interest in social anthropology and taught Sociology, Islamic Studies, and Political Science at many universities in India and abroad. His areas of interest included communalism, ethnic conflicts, Islamic transformations, social stratification, refugees, and migrants. He was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Renowned sociologist Imtiaz Ahmad took his last breath on Monday, 19 June 2023 when he was 83 years old. He was under treatment at the AIIMS for a lung infection.

Imtiaz Ahmad was born in 1940. He completed his graduation and post-graduation from Lucknow University. He also finished his research at the University of Delhi and the University of Chicago. In 1960 he achieved the Pandit Jagpal Krishna Gold Medal from Lucknow University.