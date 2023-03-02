Who Was Irma Serrano? Mexican Actress Turned Politician Irma Serrano Dies At 89

A Mexican actress turned politician, Irma Serrano sadly passed away at the age of 89, the Mexican performer’s association confirmed on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is saddening to learn that the veteran popular actress of the Mexican film industry has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Irma was once the girlfriend of the Mexican president after she became a politician actress. Unfortunately, the former politician closed her eyes at the age of 89. The official announcement of her passing has left everyone in deep shockwaves. Let’s find out what was the reason of her death and how did it happen.

Since the news of her death was confirmed by the officials, her fans and close ones are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to the late actress and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is upsetting to hear about her sudden demise. Well, the association didn’t confirm the cause of her death nor any funeral plans yet. One of the social media posts reads,” The Tigress, Irma Serrano, left us alone in this world today. Singer, actress, businesswoman, graphic novel heroine, senator, deputy, writer and undisputed master of controversy”.

Who Was Irma Serrano?

Born as Irma Consuelo Cielo Serrano Castro on December 9, 1933 in Comitan, Chiapas, Mexico. She was the third of three children. His father was a distinguished author, politician, and poet in Suchiapa. While, her mother, Maria Castro Dominguez was a local aristocrat who owned various haciendas. At the age of 7, her parents divorced. The actress began her artistic career as a dancer a group of choreographers directed by the dancer Chelo Le Rue. Later, he began her career as a singer after signing a contract with Columbia Records in 1962.

During her career, she was honored with several awards such as the Folklore Revelation Trophy, the Macuilxochitl as the Revelation Songwriter, and the Musa Trophy of Radioland. The actress has appeared in some popular movies such as Juana la Cubana, The Lovers of the Lord of the Night, Nana, Lola the Truck Driver, Carnival Nights, The Monastery of the Vultures, The Tigress, Santo y el aguila real, La Martina, La venganza de Gabino Barrera, Los malvados, El hijo del diablo, and many more.

Well, neither family nor her officials shared any kind of details regarding to her funeral and obituary. Irma Serrano will be always remembered by her loved ones.