Who Was Jack Noble And Dillon Gokey? 2 High School Students Die in Multi-Vehicle Crash

5 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Recently, a devasting multi-vehicle crash occurred that caused the death of two high school juniors, and the news of this fatal incident is making headlines on the news channels. Both juniors who were killed in this incident were identified as Dillon Gokey and Jack Noble. The New York State Police began an investigation regarding this incident and they have issued statements. It is running in the internet trends and many social media users are attracting the interest who are reaching the search engine platforms to get all the details. Let’s continue reading this article and we have shared all the available details.

As per the exclusive sources, it was a multi-vehicle crash incident in which a total of three vehicles were involved and two junior students of high school lost their lives brutally. The crashed vehicles were identified as a tractor-trailer, a Honda, and a Hyundai. This fatal incident took place at about 09:00 am on Monday 8 January 2024 on State Route 28 in Shandaken, Ulster County, New York, United States. Two Ulster County high school juniors Jack Noble and Dillon Gokey were killed in this accident and a third classmate was also injured seriously. Still, many details remain to share related to his demise, so keep reading…

Furthermore, the details about this fatal incident were shared by State Police on Tuesday and it is currently running on the top of the news. It is reported that the tractor-trailer east on State Route 28 in Shandaken on the day of the incident but unfortunately the vehicle hit a Honda he saw stopped on the road, waiting to turn north on Route 212. Then, the tractor crossed over the double yellow line into the westbound lanes and hit the Hyundai. The tractor-trailer rolled over after that impact and was then hit by an Audi traveling west. Keep reading…

The Hyundai was carrying three Kingston High School juniors, two of whom unfortunately died and a third student was seriously injured but suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. Apart from this, the Audi driver did not sustain any injury in this incident. One more person, 54-year-old Ramon LunaLuna who was driving the tractor-trailer east was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Dillon was 16 years old Kingston and Jack was 17 years old at the time of their passing. The authorities are on the way to understanding all the excat details and we will update our article soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

