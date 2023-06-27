Who Was James Crown? Billionaire Investor And JPMorgan Director, Dies In Race Car Crash

It is so sad to share that James Crown passed away on 25 June 2023 and his death news is spreading like wildfire on the internet sites or social media pages. He was an American businessman billionaire investor, and longtime JPMorgan Chase director. His death news broke the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now sharing their condolence for his loss. Now, lots of queries are arriving in people’s minds related to his demise. Let us know in this article about what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more related to his death.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, he took his last breath while he was celebrating his 70th birthday on Sunday 25 June 2023 and he was 70 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that he passed away in a single crash after colliding with an impact barrier at Aspen Motorsports Park located in Woody Creek. The cause of his death is not revealed yet and there is not much information has been shared related to his demise. There is an investigation is also ongoing related to his death. Scroll down this page and keep reading to know more about himself.

Who Was James Crown?

His complete name was James Schine Crown but he was most known as James Crown around the world. He was born on 25 June 1953 and his life ended on 25 June 2023 the day of his birth. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office continuing an investigation and they shared that his exact death cause was not revealed while his death’s manner has been indicated as an accident. His sudden death news is deeply saddened his family, friends, and loved ones. He was survived by his family members including his wife, four children, and his parents.

He faces multiple problems in his life and becomes a successful businessman in America. He was also the president of Henry Crown and Company and was one of the beloved of his family and friends. He was the husband of Paula Hannaway and was the father of four children. Social media is flooded with tributes and various popular personalities are also expressing their sorrows for his demise. Currently, there is no information has been shared related to his funeral and there is not much information has been shared related to his deceased.