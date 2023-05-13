Who Was Jamie A Ferris? Orangeville DJ and Qwest Riders Founder Jamie A Ferris Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Crash

Here we are sharing a piece of heartbreaking news with you that Jamie A Ferris has passed recently. He was a founder of Qwest Rider who is no longer among his close ones and he last breathed on Thursday. Since his passing news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, his whole community is in shock and they have been grieving. Many people must be inquisitive to know about Jamie A Ferris and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Jamie A Ferris was a founder of Qwest Rider and the owner of Soundqwest DJ Service. He was very popular in Orangeville, Ontario, where he lived and uses his enterprises. But currently, there is no information about his education and his Facebook page claims that he attended the University of Life” and the School of Hard Knocks. He was famous in the Qwest Riders RC community for his commitment to his company and love of motorcycles, which he shared with others. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Jamie A Ferris?

Jamie A Ferris is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 11 May 2023, Thursday. His passing news has been confirmed by Jamie’s Ex-wife Robynne on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash and he died due to his serious injuries. But the accident’s cause has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jamie A Ferris was a very respected person who was known for his kind nature and he will be missed by his family, friends and those who knew him. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Since his passing news went out on social media many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.