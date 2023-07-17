Who Was Jane Birkin? Actress and Singer Jane Birkin Passed Away at 76, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known singer Jane Birkin has passed away. She was a British French singer and actress who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. It is very painful news for her community as they lost a beloved person. Now many people are curious to know about Jane Birkin and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jane Mallory Birkin OBE was a British French vocalist and actress. She gained global fame and notability for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a prolific profession as an actress, mostly in French Cinema. She emerged in the Swinging London scene of the 1960s, emerging in an uncredited part in The Knack and How to Get It in 1965. She was popularly considered France’s favorite ‘anglaise.’ She was also known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Jane Birkin?

Fashion icon Jane Birkin is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday, 16 July 2023 in Paris, France when she was 76 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by The French Ministry of Culture. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she had recently struggled with her health, and in 2021 she suffered a stroke. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Birkin passed away at her residence in Paris after a prolonged battle against cancer. When Birkin was diagnosed with leukemia in 2002, which she had earlier called "not a very painful cancer", her health made headlines. She was a very amazing lady who did great work in her career and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and those who know her. Since her passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms.