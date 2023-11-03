Who Was Jason Aguirre? Tulio Lacerda Died While on Cruise Ship, Family, Wiki-Bio

The cause of Jason’s untimely passing is still unknown. The family has not released any information to the public yet. This lack of transparency has left many wondering what happened to him. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available. In the wake of this tragedy, one of Jason’s friends or family members took the initiative to start a crowdfunding campaign in his name. The GoFundMe page was named “Jason Aguirre,” and has since raised over USD 14,000 from 205 generous donations. This overwhelming amount of support shows how much Jason meant to his friends and family, as well as how much his community cared about him.