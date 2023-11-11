Who Was Jason McGee? Beloved Athletic Trainer From Florence Passed Away

The Florence community mourns the loss of beloved athletic trainer Jason McGee, who tragically died in a car accident early this morning. Jason McGee was a beloved member of the Florence community for many years. News of his passing has shocked and saddened friends and family, as well as the Florence community. As they mourn his passing and honor his many contributions to the sport of football, the Florence community is also grappling with the facts surrounding his death.

Jason McGee has been employed as the Athletic Trainer for Florence’s Sheffield High School since 2007. He was well-known for his commitment to and enthusiasm for sports and had been instrumental in providing support and care to student-athletes over the years. The Florence community will forever remember McGee’s dedication to his profession and the positive effect he had on those he worked with. On Thursday evening, McGee tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on Iuka’s Highway 72 in Mississippi. The accident remains under investigation, but the loss of life is deeply mourned by those who knew and respected McGee. His sudden and unexpected passing has left a hole in the Florence community that will take some time to fill.

Who Was Jason McGee?