Who Was Jayanta Mahapatra? Indian English Poet Jayanta Mahapatra Passed Away

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Jayanta Mahapatra passed away on 27 August 2023. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and social media sites. He was an Indian Poet and was the first Indian Poet who won a Sahitya Akademi award for English poetry. He was one of the most popular Indian poets who was popular as an English poet. In this article, we are going to share what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself.

According to the sources, his family members announced his death news and it is currently running on the top of the internet and social media pages. He took his last breath Sunday 27 August 2023 and he was 95 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that he died of pneumonia and some sources claim that he was 94 years old at the time of his death. It is also said that he died due to his long old age but his death cause is not officially announced. Our sources continue to fetch more details but not much information has been shared yet.

Who Was Jayanta Mahapatra?

Jayanta Mahapatra was born on 22 October 1928 in Cuttack, Bihar, and Odissa Provice, Britich India. British India is now known as India. He was known as an Indian English poet and Teacher of Physics who made his name as one of the great people. He was born into a prominent Odia Christian family and studied at Stewart School in Cuttack, Odisha. He finished his M.Sc. education in Physics from the Patna University, Bihar, India. He started his teaching career in 1949 as a lecturer by teaching at various government colleges in Odisha. He taught at various colleges including Gangadhar Meher University, B.J.B College, Fakir Mohan University, and Ravenshaw University.

He will always be remembered as a great poet and his loved ones always miss him by thier deep hearts. He left a great impact with his writings spanning over 50 years in Indian English Poetry. Lots of popular personalities are expressing their sadness and sharing their condolences for his loss. He was the author of poems like Indian Summer, Hunger, and many other successful poems.