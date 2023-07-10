Who Was Jeffrey Carlson? Broadway and TV Star Jeffrey Carlson Passed Away at 48

Today we are going to share the news that has come out. Jeffrey Carlson, best known for his groundbreaking portrayal of the transgender character Zoe on the soap opera “All My Children”, died at 48. The actor, who hailed from Long Beach, California, had been part of the daytime TV show since 2006. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The news of his death was shared on Twitter by Adam Feldman, theater editor at Time Out New York. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. Carlson’s mother apparently named him after the fictional character Jeff Martin due to being a devoted fan of ‘All My Children.’ The actor debuted as Zarf in August 2006 and later returned to the show in November of the same year when his character came out as a transgender woman named Zoe. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who Was Jeffrey Carlson?

As news of his death spread, his friends and followers took to social media to mourn the star. Susan Hart, a former lead actress at Chicago’s Shakespeare Theatre, also expressed her deep sorrow over Carlson’s passing. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.