Who Was Jeffrey Huard? A Seminary Spiritual Director Passed Away at the age of 68

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that at the age of 68, Jeffrey Huard, a Spiritual Director in the Seminary, passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. At 68 years old, Jeffrey Huard, a spiritual director in the seminary, has regrettably departed. His passing has cast a profound sense of grief upon his family, friends, and the community. Huard’s life was characterized by his unwavering dedication to spiritual service and his profound commitment to guiding others on their spiritual paths.

Born in 1955 in Duluth, Minnesota, Jeffrey Huard significantly influenced the community throughout his life’s journey. Having completed his education at Saint Paul Seminary, he was ordained as a priest in 1994 within the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Over the years, Huard assumed various roles, including parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Lakeville (1994–1997), chaplain of the Community of Christ the Redeemer in West St. Paul (1996–1999), director of campus ministry at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul (1999–2007), and pastor of St. Mark Parish in St. Paul (2007–2009). Huard proudly belonged to the Companions of Christ priestly fraternity and served as its moderator for a period.

Who Was Jeffrey Huard?

From 2009 to 2021, he held the position of director of spiritual formation at the seminary, continuing to mentor seminarians even after stepping down. The community holds dear the memory of Huard, recognizing him as a compassionate, gentle, and devout priest who dedicated a significant part of his life to assisting fellow priests and seminarians on their spiritual journey towards Christ. The reason behind Jeffrey Huard’s death has not been revealed to the public at this time. Additional information regarding the cause of his passing will be provided to the general public as it becomes available.

The news of his demise was communicated by the Saint Paul Seminary in a Facebook post. The community unites to pay tribute to Fr. Huard’s memory through funeral arrangements scheduled at St. John Neumann Parish in Eagan, Minnesota. Visitation is planned for Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by vespers for the deceased at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., followed by internment. A communal lunch at the parish hall will follow, offering an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to gather and remember.