Who Was Jennie Dog Kai? BLACKPINK Jennie’s Family Dog Kai Passed Away

Who Was Jennie Dog Kai?

K-pop star Jennie’s dog Kai is no more. The BLACKPINK star also has a dog named Kuma. More details about Kai’s death is not yet out. If you happen to be a fan of Jennie, then this news might make you feel empathetic towards the BLACKPINK girl. Well, as per reports, the K-pop star’s family pet dog is no more. The cause of the dog’s death has been not revealed yet. FYI, the Korean star’s pooch was a cocker spaniel, named Kai.

People are sharing condolence and prayers with the family, devastated by the news of Kai’s death. It is always hard to cope with someone’s death, so Kai’s family has asked for privacy. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates related to this case.