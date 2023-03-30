Who Was Jeremy Pitcher? Popular Fulton Speedway Racer Jeremy Pitcher Dies From Cancer

Recently the news has come on the internet that Jeremy Pitcher has passed away reportedly. He was a legendary Oswego Speedway racer who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 52. When his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines internet as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Jeremy Pitcher and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jeremy Pitcher was from Fulton, New York and he was a very well-known Oswego Speedway racer. He married on 4 September 2010 to Heather Pitcher. He completed his education at S.U.N.Y. Morrisville where he got an Associate’s degree in Journalism and a Batchelor’s degree in American History from S.U.N.Y Oswego. He was a worker with the Oswego County Highway Department and most recently a Facilities Technician at Oswego County Opportunities in Fulton. He loved racing and drove car 14 on dirt and asphalt from 1996 to 2015. He was a very multi-talented person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Legendary Oswego Speedway racer Jeremy Pitcher Fulton has passed away recently. He took his last breath on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 at the age of 52. His passing news has been confirmed by a Fulton Speedway on Facebook on 29 March 2023.

On the basis of the report, Jeremy passed away after a long fight with cancer. It is a very painful time for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. He was survived by his wife of 12 years, Heather; his daughter, Gilly Aubeuf of Fulton, and other family members. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.