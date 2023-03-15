Who Was Jiang Yanyong? Chinese Physician and Military Surgeon Passed Away At 91

Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese physician and former military surgeon, who blew the whistle on Chinese authorities’ cover-up of the 2003 Sars epidemic has sadly passed away at the age of 91. It is saddening to learn that the talented physician has gone from this world leaving his family and community devastated. Due to his political outspokenness, Jiang Yanyong was placed under house arrest. The news of his passing was confirmed on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Unfortunately, Jiang Yanyong took his last breath on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Beijing, China. Many people are searching to know what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing. Let’s find out more about Jiang’s sudden passing.

Since the news of the former surgeon was confirmed, his colleagues and others who knew him personally are paying tribute to him and offering their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. A Facebook user wrote,”He was sacrificing so much, but Jiang believed the truth was always essential. Whether medical or political, it was “the most basic requirement for a doctor…… I have experienced numerous political movements for 50 years, I feel deeply that it is easy to lie, so I insist on never telling lies.”

Who Was Jiang Yanyong?

He was also praised for saving lives after writing a letter in the early stage of the Sara crisis that revealed officials were playing down the threat. Let us tell you that Sars infected over 8,000 people across the world in 2003. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 774 people died. He took his education from Yenching University. Jiang chose his career in medicine after seeing that her aunt died of tuberculosis. Later, he entered Peking Union Medical College.

During his career, he also joined the People’s Liberation Army in 1954 and was assigned to the 301 Hospital. He grew up and achieved respect and love due to his profession. He was also named the hospital’s chief surgeon. He also achieved the military rank of Major General. Jiang wrote an 800-word letter stating that there were more SARS cases than were being officially reported by the country’s health minister.

He sent this letter to the state broadcaster CCTV and Hong Kong’s Beijing-friendly Phoenix Channel but both channels ignored it. But later, the letter was leaked to Western media outlets and was published, along with a report on the true extent of the outbreak and official Chinese efforts to hide it.