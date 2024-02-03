Who Was Joe Madison? “The Black Eagle” American Radio Personality Has Died After Battling with Prostate Cancer

We are going to share this heartbreaking news with our great grief that Joe Madison passed away on 31 January 2024 and this sad news is making headlines on the top of the news channels. He was an American radio talk-show host and activist heard daily on SiriusXM Urban View. He made significant contributions to the broadcasting community and was best known for his work as a commenter. His way of working and talent helped him to generate a massive number of fans worldwide. Several questions have been raised related to his demise in the people’s minds and it is creating a buzz, so we made an article and shared all the details.

According to the exclusive sources, the death news of Joe Madison was officially confirmed via a post on Twitter by Tom Sherwood who also shared a heartfelt message about Madison’s departure. He died on Wednesday 31 January 2024 at the age of 74 years and he died due to prostate cancer. He has been battling with his illness since 2009 and it marking the end of a long struggle. He succumbed to prostate cancer and his death a great void in the hearts of his loved ones and those who were close to him. Read on…

Who Was Joe Madison?

His struggle with the illness was marked by courage and resilience, inspiring many who were battling similar health challenges. He leaves behind a legacy that stretches beyond his radio career and his presence will be deeply missed by those who were close to him. Joseph Edward Madison was his birth name but he was well known as Joe Madison and The Black Eagle among his family and close ones. Born on 16 June 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, United States, and was a native of Dayton, Ohio. He studied at Washington University where he received a degree of BA in 1971. Keep continuing your reading…

After completing his education, he began his career as a radio talk show host and activist heard daily on SiriusXM Urban View. In 1980, he joined the WXYZ-AM radio station in Detroit then, he worked in WOL & XN Satellite Radio and Urban View on Sirius. He was mostly known as "The Black Eagle". He received numerous awards in his life for his work. Now, his death is shocking news for the community and those who were close to him. Many are paying tributes to his death and sharing their condolences. He died after a brief fight with his illness, prostate cancer on 31 January 2024.