Who Was Joe Smooth Jacinto? ‘Poole and The Gang’ Band Saxophonist Passed away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Joe Smooth Jacinto has passed away. He was a very famous saxophonist for the band ” Poole and the Gang”. He is no longer among his close ones. Recently the news has come on the internet that many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Joe Smooth Jacinto and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Joe Smooth Jacinto was a very well-known saxophonist for the group “Poole and the Gang”. One of Poole’s main goals is to widen the lure of jazz by combining all dance music genres, going back to ragtime and bebop while moving forward to funk, beyond and hip hop. He was a very talented and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He was a very dedicated person who will be always missed by his close ones. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Joe Smooth Jacinto?

Joe Smooth Jacinto is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath recently. His passing news has been confirmed by his son Daniel on Facebook. Since his demise news has come on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, he lost his courageous fight with the sickness and died. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Joe Smooth Jacinto was a very amazing person who made his career himself. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are shocked by his death as no one thought that he will lose his life like this. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person and currently, they requested privacy. Many people have expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him.