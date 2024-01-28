Who Was Joel Popp? Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp Passed Away at 39

In an unfortunate tragic event, Joel Popp’s death news is emerging and it is making headlines on news channels. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 39 years and it broke the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a committed officer of the Michigan State Police who served his duty with his dedication at the Tri-City post. His death is a great loss for the community and many are mourning his loss. Let us know what happened to him, and the cause of his demise, and we will also talk about himself in this article, so read it completely.

Joel Popp's death news was officially shared by the police community through a social media post and it is currently running in the internet trends. It is reported that he lost his life while on duty and his death left the community in great grief. He was a dedicated trooper of the Michigan State Police Trooper Department. He died after being struck by an 81-year-old motorist and this incident took place on Wednesday 24 January 2024 at about 07:12 pm. He was hit by a car on I-75 at Birch Run and sustained serious injuries led to his unfortunate death.

Who Was Joel Popp?

Meanwhile, the cause of Joel's death was the extensive injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop. Further, the driver responsible for the crash also suffered severe injuries but he is expected to survive. He was a dedicated officer of the Michigan State Police Trooper department whose unexpected death has sent shockwaves of sadness across the state. He was a committed officer of the Michigan State Police and he was serving at the Tri-City post. He joined the force in January 2020, graduating as a member of the 137th Trooper Recruit School.

He was survived by his family including his wife and a beloved daughter. His career with the Michigan State Police was marked by bravery and dedication to his profession. He lost his life in a tragic accident and it occurred at around 07:12 pm on 24 January 2024. The cause of his death was the injuries that he sustained in this fatal crash. Many are expressing their sadness for his loss and supporting his family at this painful moment. The details related to his funeral and obituary will be shared soon.