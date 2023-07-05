Who Was John Berylson? Millwall Owner and Chairman Passed Away at 70, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that John Berylson has passed away. He was a very famous American businessman who is no longer among his close ones and took his final breath on Tuesday at the age of 70. Recently his passing news has come on the internet as soon as news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

John Berylson was a very talented businessman and founder of Chestnut Hill Ventures LLC. He was also the chairman of London football team Millwall. He was the director of Youngworld Stores Group, Inc and Non-Exective Chairman, Member of the Audit Committee of Millwall Holdings PLC. He was instantly a famous figure with Loins’ supporters. He was a wonderful person who made his career by himself and achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about news.

Who Was John Berylson?

American businessman John Berylson is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 4 July 2023, Tuesday when he was 70 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by Millwall. Since his passing news has come on the internet and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was involved in an accident. He died due to serious injuries. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

John was a truly great man who achieved huge success due to his best work. He is survived by his wife Amy and his three children Jennifer, James, and Elizabeth. He was a beloved member of the family and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out many people have very stunned as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.