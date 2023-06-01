Who Was John LaBarca? CT Radio Personality John LaBarca, Of ‘Italian House Party’ Fame, Dies

It is very sad to share that John LaBarace is no more and his death news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites. His death news attracts the interest of many people who are now curious to know more about him and his death. His demise news is running in the trends of the news channels and his death news broke the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones. Now lots of arriving related to his death, so we made an article and shared the complete information about his death such as what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more.

He was a popular radio host who belongs from Connecticut. He took his last breath on Tuesday 30 May 2023 and he was 76 years old at the time of his death. His sudden death creates a storm on the internet and his death surfaced on various social media pages. His death news was shared in a post on social media. Italian House Party,” Labarca was also the morning of his death. The cause of his death is not revealed and currently, not much information has been shared about his demise.

Who Was John LaBarca?

He was born and grew up in Connecticut and he create an interest in the radio world and became popular as a successful radio host. He was known for his upbeat personality. He was a Connecticut radio personality and a popular radio host who hosted the Italian House Party.” He was one the beloved of his family members, friends, and colleagues who are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. There are various rumors flowing on the internet that defines the cause of his death but nothing has been shared by anyone of his family members or loved ones related to his death cause.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many popular personalities also expressed their sorrows for his demise. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites events. He was the longtime Connecticut radio host of the Italian House Party and he hailed from the vibrant streets of Brooklyn, New York, who carved out an illustrious career spanning over four decades. He will be always remembered as a radio legend and his loved ones will always miss him deeply by their pure heart.