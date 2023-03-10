Who Was John Marr? A Young Police Officer of Columbus Police Department Cause of Death

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that John Marr has passed away at the age of 28. He was a 7-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, Georgia who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are searching for John Marr’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him. Here we have more information about him and we will share it with you in this article.

John Marr was a young police officer who worked in the Columbus Police Department, in Georgia. He was a 7-year veteran of the department.

Who Was John Marr?

Who Was John Marr?

A young police officer, John Marr is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Wednesday 8 February 2023 when he was only 28 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by The Columbus Police department on social media.

John Marr passed away from a self-inflicted injury. His cause of death was suicide. The whole police department has been grieving over the loss of a fellow officer. His funeral ceremony has not been disclosed by his family and his family requested privacy during this hard time.