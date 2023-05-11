Who Was John McCool? Fox 8′s Tracy McCool’s Husband Dies From Cancer

We feel sad to share that Fox 8 host Tracy McCool’s husband is no more. According to the sources, the husband of Fox 8 evening newcast anchor Tracy McCool’s husband recently died. This news is on trend and getting a lot of attention on the internet. This news is searched by people in huge quantities. The Fox 8 host Tracy McCool’s husband is no more between us. People are excited to know Tracy McCool’s husband John McCool caused his death. How he died? Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the news is coming from Cleveland, Ohio. The husband of Fox 8 anchor Tracy McCool’s husband John Cook recently died. If we talk about her husband’s disease so he was suffering from colon cancer for the past five years. As per reports, in 1986, the couple met at Copley High School. Her husband John McCool was 53 years old. He was battling colon cancer. The Fox 8 anchor Tracy McCool shared this news through social media posts. She shared her husband’s demise news on Wednesday morning. She wrote in the caption of the shared post” Peace be still my love! Fly high in heaven!”

Who Was John McCool?

As per reports, John’s prognosis was never good. He alsyws ignored disease symptoms. Even his family ignored his symptoms of colon cancer. The anchor’s husband said to the station that he had a colon cancer the past few years and it was his fourth stage, but still, he working and walking in. He died at the age of 53. He has owned a gym where he trained students in mixed martial arts. Even he served in the military for a few years. Moreover, throughout his cancer journey, he had multiple treatments and went through multiple clinical trials.

According to the sources, last month the anchor posted a picture in which she wrote ” The University Hospitals accepted to a clinical trial of my husband. Further, both couples graduated high school together and married in 2002. In December both couples celebrated their 20th anniversary. After knowing his disease he said ” I think I have become a little bit more humble. Now I realize the value of time and the most important thing is that I really love to spend time with my children and with my lovely wife. If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.