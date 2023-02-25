Who Was John Olver? Former Democratic US Representative Passed Away at 86

Recently the news has come on the internet that John Olver has passed away recently. He was a former United States representative. He is no more among us and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 86. He was a very respected person and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. His family, friends and well-wishers have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about John Olver and how did he die suddenly. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

John Olver’s full name was John Walter Olver. He was an American politician who was the United States agent for Massachusetts areas for more than two decades in Congress. Later he worked for nine terms in the Massachusetts Senate from 3 January 1973 until his resignation in 1991 to serve in the US House of Representatives. He was a very strong advocate for reasonable health care, abortion access, public transportation and rural residents. He was a very respectful person who earned huge respect due to his nest work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was John Olver?

Former U.S. Rep. John Olver is no more among the people. He took his last breath at the age of 86 on 23 February 2023, Thursday. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, his cause of death is unknown. If we will get any information about his cause of death then we will update you soon.

John Olver was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, United States on 3 September 1936. He was the beloved son of Helen Marguerite and Thomas Horace Olver. He attended High school and graduated at the age of 15 after that he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he got a Bachelor of Science when he was 18 years old. He was a very kind and respected person who will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.