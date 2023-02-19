Who Was John Paramor Die? Iconic Referee Passed Away John Paramor at 67, Wiki-Bio

John Paramor, one of the icon referees in the world of golf, sadly passed away at the age of 67. Yes, the sad news in the golf world this week was when one of the popular and respected referees, John Paramor died. According to the sources, the news of his death was announced on Graeme McDowell’s Facebook page. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, several fans and friends are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his death and how did he die.

The Graeme McDowell’s Facebook page reads,” Sad loss for golf with the passing of John Paramor. He was a great man who had a huge impact on my golf career and I’m thankful for his leadership and the ever-present fairness he did a difficult job with. Thoughts and prayers with his family”. Several official authorities and the golf community mourn the passing of the respected golf referee. He retired from his long career as a top rules official at the end of 2020. Many individuals are trying to know the reason behind his sudden passing.

Who Was John Paramor Die?

Since the news of John’s passing was confirmed on the Internet, hundreds of tributes are pouring on social media for his contribution as a career in the world of golf. As per the reports, John Paramor passed away this week after battling a long illness. At the time of his death, he was 67 years old. He had worked as a referee for almost 44 years on the DP World Tour which is formerly known as European Tour before taking retirement in 2020. During his tenure, he built a reputation as one of the best in the game.

John joined the Tour for the first time as an administrator and began working towards becoming a referee in 1976. He cleared all the necessary exams to become a referee and during the same year, he continued his journey to becoming one of the iconic figures in the history of golf. He became an international referee and rose to become Head Referee in 2000.

He officiated some of the major tournaments like The Open Championship, Ryder Cup Matches, European Tour Events, Senior Major Championships, and also a World Golf Championships. He will be always remembered for his contribution to the world of golf. Please pray for him and keep him in your thoughts.