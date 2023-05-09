Who Was John Roland? Legendary New York News Anchor John Roland Dies at 81

It is very sad to share that John Ronald is no more and his death news is continuously running on the top of news. He was an American news reporter or presenter and now his death news has broken the heart of his family, friends, and loved ones. His loved ones and many people gave tributes for his demise. He worked with his honesty and here we are going to share the complete information about his death. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more related to his cause of death in this article.

According to the reports, his death news is confirmed by his former employer. He was 81 years old at the time of his death and he took his last breath on Sunday 9 May 2023. The cause of his death is not disclosed yet. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that explains the cause of his death but nothing has been announced about his death cause by anyone of his family members or loved ones. It is said that he died by natural cause and his long old age is the cause of his death but nothing can be said too early. Scroll down to know more about himself.

Who Was John Roland?

John Roland was born on 25 November 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and became popular as an American news reporter and presenter. He grew up in Pittsburgh and began her career in the 1960s in broadcasting where he was working for NBC News in Los Angeles. Later, he joined WNEW-TV in New York City in 1969 and worked as a reporter. He finished his education and graduated from California State University at Long Beach in 1964. However, his career began in 1960 and he also appeared in multiple films that were credited as a television anchor and himself once.

If we talk about his personal life, he was married four times but he doesn’t have any children. After his retirement, he moved to North Miami after spending many years living in New York. Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many popular celebrities also expressed their sorrows for his deceased. Many people are sharing various relief thoughts for his death and supporting his family at this painful moment. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and we shared all the available information about him above in this article. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.