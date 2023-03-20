Who Was John Sattler? Legendary Ruby Player John Sattler Passed Away At 80

One of the legendary rugby players who played in the 1960s and 1970s, John Sattler sadly passed away at the age of 80. The entire rugby league is mourning the passing of the legendary player who has gone from this world leaving his former team and other members devastated. John Sattler was a prominent forward player of South Sydney. His sudden death has left everyone in shockwaves including his family and other beloved ones who knew him personally and always stood with him. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet by several sources but there is no clarification who confirmed it first.

Since the news of his passing was confirmed on the Internet, his family and friends have been paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved one. Unfortunately, John Sattler took his last breath on Monday, March 20, 2023. Sydney Cricket Ground took its official Twitter page and wrote,” A true legend of the game. A true legend of our ground. Rest in Peace, John Sattler”. The team described him a “legend” of the game. Keep reading this article to know more details.

Who Was John Sattler?

Born as John William Sattler on July 28, 1942, in Telarah New South Wales. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Kurru Kurri. His grandfather, Peter Sattler was a German immigrant. She started to play rugby league at the age of 16 for Kurri Kurri and also represented Newcastle against the touring British side in 1962. As per the reports, John had been battling dementia in recent years as his health deteriorated.

He was appointed Souths captain in 1967 and he inspired Souths to premiership wins in the four seasons of 1967, 1968, 1970, and 1971. During his entire career, he remained a part of several rugby clubs such as Kurri Kurri, South Sydney, Wests (Brisbane), Norths (Brisbane). Along with this, John also represented other teams as Newcastle in 1962, New South Wales in 1969, Queensland in 1973, and Australia from 1967-71.

After playing 195 games with South Sydney and four premiership victories, John signed for Brisbane Western Suburbs in 1973. John Sattler became so successful that Australian country artist Perry Keyes released the song “The Day John Sattler Broke his Jaw” in 2007. Unfortunately, we don’t have updates regarding to his funeral and other arrangements. John will be always remembered as a legendary player by his fans. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.