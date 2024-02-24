Who was John Savident’s Wife? Inside John Savident’s Love Story With His Wife Rona Hopkinson

John Savident passed away on 21 February 2024 and his death raised multiple questions related to him such as Who was John Savident, who was his wife, did he have children, what happened to him, details surrounding his death, and more. He was a British actor who had worked in multiple television, films, and more. He generated a massive number of fans worldwide through his talent and now, his sudden death has raised multiple questions. In this article, we will discuss what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and the raised questions. Let’s continue your reading and don’t skip any single line or word.

First of all, our sources have garnered all the details related to John Savident's death. He passed away on Wednesday 21 February 2024 and he was 86 years old at the time of his passing. His death news was officially shared by his agent through a statement "We are sad to announce John's death who died on Wednesday 21 February". At present, no details have been shared related to his exact death cause. Multiple rumors are flowing on the internet sites that claim his death but nothing has been confirmed related to his death.

Who was John Savident’s Wife?

John Savident’s wife was Rona Hopkinson, a theater director. The couple have two children, Romany and Daniel, and several grandchildren. The couple got married in 1961 and they have enjoyed a happy married life. At present, the details about her wife are limited and not openly cleared. Let us talk about John Savident, he was born on 21 January 1938 in Guernsey. He was a British actor popularly known for his television roles including Fred Elliott in the soap opera Coronation Street from 1994 to 2006. He left an unforgettable mark on the stage and among his fans. He generated a massive number of fans worldwide. Read on…

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are paying tributes for his loss. He had a diverse career in both theater and television, debuting in 1986. He will be always remembered for his talented roles and his absence will be deeply felt by his loved ones.