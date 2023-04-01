Who Was John Spearing? Welsh Grand National-Winning Trainer John Spearing dies at 82

Here we are going to share a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous horse trainer John Spearing has passed away recently. He was represented as a “top man who trained some great winners” who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 82 on Thursday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death. Now his family, friends and well-wishers are mourning his death. Now many people must be very curious to know about John Spearing and how did he die? We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

John Spearing was a Legendary horse trainer who enjoyed more than 50 years of winners as one of Britain’s most famous handlers. He was the country’s second most prolonged serving trainer when he finally handed in his licence just five days ago. His best horse was the 1985 Welsh Grand National winner Run and Skip. That horse completed fourth to the immortal Dawn Run in the year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1986. He was a very kind person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Legendary horse trainer John Spearing is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 30 March 2023, Thursday when he was 82 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his daughter Teresa. She stated that her father was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. But suddenly John Spearing passed away on Thursday. It is very shocking news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he received excellent care in the Lawns Nursing Home in Kempsey. He was based in Worcestershire and suffered life-threatening wounds in a scary training incident five years ago. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Spearing's soul rest in peace.