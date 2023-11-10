Who Was Johnny Ruffo? Australian Singer And Actor Johnny Ruffo Dies At 35

Australian entertainer Johnny Ruffo, who starred in the popular TV series, ‘Home and Away,’ has passed away of cancer aged 35, his family said in a statement on Friday. “We are saddened to share the news of Johnny’s passing,” the statement read. “He passed away in the arms of his loving family, surrounded by the best nurses and doctors in Australia.” The statement went on to describe Johnny as a “talented and charming individual”, “sometimes a bit cheeky,” and “a very determined individual,” with a “strong will.” Continue reading this whole article.

Born in 1988, Johnny Ruffo skyrocketed to fame after coming in third place in the music competition show 'The X Factor' in 2011. He then signed a record deal with Sony Music in Australia. He was also a part of the popular dance show 'Dancing With The Stars'. He was also a beloved character on the soap opera 'Home and Away' from 2013-16. His hits include 'Take It Home', 'On Top', 'Broken Glass', 'Untouchable', 'Let's Get Lost' and 'Brokenhearted'. In 2017, he revealed that he had brain cancer and had to have surgery to remove the tumor. He was in remission in 2019 but then announced on his Instagram in November 2020 that the cancer had come back.

Who Was Johnny Ruffo?

In 2022, he declared his terminal cancer. Speaking to Channel 10, Later that year, he published his memoir 'No Finish Line', in which he wrote, "One of the most unfortunate aspects of cancer is that, while it can seem like an isolated experience and that you're the only one suffering, it's a very large club that no one asked to join." He is survived by his wife Tahnee Sims.

Ruffo's passing was met with a wave of sympathy from the internet. Mel B, the 'X Factor' host, wrote on Instagram that "my heart just broke". Bonnie Anderson added a touching tribute to the late singer, saying "You always lit up a room, Johnny! Sending all your loved ones a hit of love! Heartbreaking RIP to the cheekiest chap! His voice, his smile, and his dancing feet will always be remembered. I'm thinking of his family at this difficult time." A fan also commented on the singer's long battle with cancer, saying "he fought so hard."