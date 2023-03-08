Who Was Jordan Dunbar? First Date Ireland Star Jordan Dunbar Passed Away at 29, Wiki-Bio

Tributes are pouring on social media after the news of a popular personality went viral that he reportedly passed away. According to the sources, Jordan Dunbar, known for his appearance on First Dates Ireland and My Yellow Brick Road, sadly passed away at the age of 29. He was the native of one of the contestants on the first series of the popular Irish show and remark a memorable impression on viewers of the show. Unfortunately, it is heartbreaking to learn this upsetting news. The news was confirmed on social media.

Jordan, who worked at several hair salons in the Irish capital, later participated in the 2019 makeover program My Yellow Brick Road. His family has announced that arrangements for his funeral will be made on Thursday. He was predeceased by his devoted mother Sharon and his uncle Michael, they stated,” His devoted father Albert, Albert’s siblings, aunt Michelle, cousin Craig, his second family Gerry, Leeanne, and Maria Nolan, his close friends Geena and Megan, as well as many more family members and friends, will all dearly miss him”.

Who Was Jordan Dunbar?

One person wrote: “Very heartbroken to hear the passing of an old buddy from Dublin, Jordan Dunbar (or Stunbar, as he’s been known for the better part of a decade).” A truly wonderful and kind person who will be dearly missed. A third person commented: “Reading this just doesn’t feel real or right. You will be missed Jordo”.

The post continued,”Our hearts are devastated with the passing of Jordan Dunbar, such a creative and beautiful person,” said the bosses of the production business COCO Content, which creates first dates. Our first encounter with him was on First Dates, and he later hosted My Yellow Brick Road on RTE. He was a pleasure to work with, and getting to know him was an honor. Sincere condolences to everyone who loved him”.

The heads of RTE continued, “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jordan Dunbar’s passing. Jordan presented the show My Yellow Brick Road and appeared on First Dates Ireland. A fantastic talent that passed away far too soon. We send his loved ones our sincere condolences.

Well, there are no updates regarding to his death and what happened to him. Since the news of his death went viral on social media, his fans and loved ones are praying for tributes to him and offering their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.