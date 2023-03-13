Who Was Jordan Taylor? NYC Law Student Found Dead in New York Explained!

Recently the news has come on the internet that 29 years old man has been found dead. The 29 years old man was identified as Jordan Taylor who went missing after being last seen on 6 January. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people are very saddened and shocked by this news and now they are very curious to know about Jordan Taylor and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jordan Taylor was a 29 years old man who was a first-year law student at the University of New York. As per the report, Jordan Taylor went missing on 6 January 2023 and now he has been discovered dead. He was announced dead by his brother on 12 March 2023. His brother Alton Taylor Jr. said “With a heavy heart, we wish to acknowledge the pain and loss of my brother, Jordan. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Jordan Taylor?

As per the report, Jordan Taylor a citizen of Nyack went for a haircut, but left suddenly in the middle of the trim and has not seen him since. He shared a photo on Facebook and then allegedly showed up at the Port Authority Bus Terminal hours later. Jorden’s brother says he believes Jorden had gone to the LGBTQ nightclub The Q, where Umberger overlooked two men who were drugged, robbed, and left for dead while visiting New York City. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jordan’s passing news has been announced by his brother on social media. But his brother did not give any information anything about his brother’s body. His cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family. It is very painful news for the family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Many people have expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.