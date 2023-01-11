Who Was Jorge Ballesteros? World Champion Shooter Jorge Ballesteros Dies in Hospital

It is saddened to announce that one of the talented Spanish sport shooter known as Jorge Ballesteros sadly passed away at the age of 39. It is hard to believe that Jorge Ballesteros has gone from this world too soon. Since the sudden passing of the sportsperson, the entire shooting community mourns his demise. Being a wonderful player, Jorge Ballesteros was the Spanish shooter commentator and IPSC World Champion. At the time of his death, Jorge Ballesteros was 39 years old. It is not easy to believe that Jorge Ballesteros who was a brilliant talent in the Spanish sport shooting has gone from this world.

Well, many people want to know the reason behind his sudden death and how did it happen? Is there any cause behind his sudden passing? Many fans are trying to reach the exact cause of his death. We will try to reveal all the details regarding to his personal life, career, achievements, and demise. Well, a tweet reads,” Jorge Ballesteros, member of the @policia and world champion of #ipsc , admitted to the UCI in serious condition after suffering an accident with a firearm. Master Strength”. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

Who Was Jorge Ballesteros?

It is not easy to believe that Jorge Ballesteros has gone from this world. Those who got the news about his unfortunate passing, they paid tributes and condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time. His sudden passing comes as a shock to those who knew him. In the shooting community, Jorge was a mentor and a role model to many other shooters. He always stand to support others in their games and always conducted himself with grace and humility that inspired others.

Unfortunately, the beautiful soul left this world on January 10, 2023. According to the updates, the exact cause of his death has yet to be revealed but our sources are trying to collect more information. A post reveals that he has been admitted to ICU after suffering an accident with a firearm. At the time of hospitalization, he was in serious condition. It was amazing to learn about the shooter that he won the gold medal overall in the Open Division at the 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot. During his entire career, he won several matches across the country. Unfortunately, Jorge’s family is going through a difficult time after his sudden passing. #RIPJorgeBallesteros