Who Was Joseph Montgomery? Delaware County Park Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty

We are going to share this death news with great grief that Joseph Montgomery passed away and the news of his passing is making headlines on the news channels. He was a Police Officer of Delaware County Park and his loss left a profound impact. Many are paying attention to know more related to this topic. He tragically lost his life and the news of his death is rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages. Let’s discuss what is the cause of his death, what happened to him, and more about himself in this article, so read completely.

His death news was shared and announced by the Delaware County Park Police with their heartfelt. He lost his life tragically and he was working as a patrolman with the Delaware County Park Police when he died. He took his last breath on Friday 29 September 2023 and he died due to a severe medical emergency that took place while he was on duty with the Delaware County Park Police. The cause of his passing is not revealed yet and the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown. Keep continue your reading to know more about himself.

Who Was Joseph Montgomery?

He was known as the line of duty Patrolman Joseph Montgomery. His friends and loved ones called him by various names including Big Daddy, Grummy, Big S*xy, and more. He was a native of Gradyville, Pennsylvania and he was born and grew up. He finished his education at Delaware County Community College. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer and mentor with the fire service and law enforcement communities. He gives his best in the roles of leadership like serving as the Chief of Edgmont Fire Company, Station 64, and contributing his expertise to the Rocky Run and Media Fire Companies in Delaware County.

He also had been a firefighter and EMT with Goshen Fire Company in the past. He was on duty as a patrolman with the Delaware County Park Police at the time of his death. Social media is full of tributes and many are expressing their sorrows for his passing. His demise left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. His obituary arrangements will take place soon later in the day. Many are expressing their sadness for his loss and it is a painful moment for his family members or loved ones.