Who Was Josh Couture? Tampa, FL Metal Music Guitaris Josh Couture Passed Away

Josh Couture passed away on Tuesday, 7th November 2023, leaving a huge hole in everyone’s heart. He will forever be remembered for his contribution to the world of Ju-jitsu as well as the world of Hardcore/Metal Music. His life was full of passion and he touched a lot of people. Unfortunately, his untimely passing serves as a reminder of how fleeting life truly is. Born on November 24th, 1982, Josh Couture was a well-known figure in Ju Jitsu, as well as a prominent figure in the Tampa underground music scene.

He epitomized the essence of the local scene and was a beloved figure among the local community. In ju-jitsu, he was highly regarded for his commitment to the sport, both in terms of his training and his performances. His tenacity and resilience were admired by many. Similarly, in the Hardcore / Metal music scene, he was a force to be reckoned with. He was a multi-talented individual, who combined the talents of a musician with those of a martial artist and biker. His warm and welcoming personality, combined with his unique style of music, earned him a loyal following.

Who Was Josh Couture?