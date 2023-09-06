Who Was Josh Kogel? Volunteer Firefighter Dies Responding to Huron Blaze, Family

Recently, a terrible fire incident happened in Huron in which a volunteer firefighter passed away. Yes, you heard right a volunteer died responding to this fire incident and this news is running in the trends of the news channels. The volunteer firefighter is identified as Josh Kogel and we shared his death news with our grief and heavy hearts. He was a member of the Huron South Dakota Firefighter and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members or loved ones. Let us continue this article and learn what happened to him, the cause of his death, and other topics related to his demise.

According to the exclusive sources, his death was announced by the South Dakota Firefighter community and they shared his death news through a message. He took his last breath on Monday 4 September 2023 and he was 48 years old at the time of his demise. he left a void for his loss which cannot be easily filled. He was the Cavour Volunteer Fire Department’s member and his death is a great loss for the community. He was beloved by his community and always remembered as a great firefighter. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know what happened to him.

Who Was Josh Kogel?

As per the sources, he died responding to this fire incident that occurred in Huron. He experienced a medical emergency while working with a truck outside the building and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed his death news. The exact surrounding circumstance of his death is not revealed and the nature of the medical emergency is still unknown. After this incident, the state fire marshal began an investigation and continues to investigate his death circumstances. The chief shared “He was the backbone of the fire service”.

His department community has done various cases and rescued many people during the process. The department was one of the multiple that responded to this fire incident that took place on Monday at a Huron business. Now, Huron Fire Chief Ron Hines stated in an official request for mutual aid from other departments due to the size of the fire. He has been working for the fire department for around 27 years and now, the community is mourning and giving tributes for his loss. We will update our article after getting more details related to this incident and his death. Keep following dekhnews.com to get more articles.