Who Was Josh Zarazua aka Panda die? MMA Fighter Josh Zarazua Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous MMA fighter Josh Zarazua has passed away reportedly. He was from Louisiana and he was well known as a Panda Puka. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Monday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as his passing news circulated on social networking sites uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Panda Puka and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Josh Zarazua passing news has been confirmed by a Legacy Fighting Alliance on Facebook. Josh Zarazua is no more between us and he took his last breath on Monday, 23 January 2023. Since his passing news came on the internet his fans, friends and those who know him are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per Mental health advocate Dominic Villa’s post, MMA fighter Josh Zarazua had been struggling with Mental health issues. But currently, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Josh Zarazua?

According to the report, Josh Zarazua was a very famous MMA fighter who was from Louisiana. He was ranked #129th in the amateur Men’s Welterweight in US Southeast. The fighter made his first arrival at #LFA134. He conquered the fight with a united decision to maintain his best record. Panda was a well-liked figure in the MMA and Central Texas communities. He was a very kind and amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Josh Zarazua had a friendly nature and he will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news came on the internet. UFC fighter & LFA great Hailey Cowan shared a few words about his friend Josh Zarazua. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. As we already mentioned that his reason for death was not known yet but we are trying to find out if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Many people expresed their heartfelt condolenes to his family. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.